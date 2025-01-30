All Knicks

Knicks Have Backup Option if Trade Doesn't Happen

The New York Knicks might strike out at the trade deadline, but they shouldn't worry if they do.

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward P.J. Tucker (17) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the LA Clippers in game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks hope to make a move or two before next week's trade deadline, but they should also keep an eye on what will take place in the aftermath with the buyout market.

The Knicks have an open roster spot to work with, and they could fill it with a veteran on a minimum deal if they don't use it at the trade deadline.

CBS Sports writer James Herbert suggests that Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker could make sense for the Knicks if he is bought out of his contract.

"This could come into play, but there are restrictions: Since New York is over the first apron, it cannot sign a player who was making $12.8 million or more before he was waived," Herbert writes. "It also cannot go over the second apron under any circumstances. Technically, the Knicks could use their $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel to sign a buyout guy to more than a minimum contract, provided that said buyout guy was making less than $12.8 million on his former team … but only if doing so would not push them above the second apron. (Again, at the moment, they are about $580,000 below the second apron, but a trade could change that.)"

"I don't know if the Los Angeles Clippers will end up buying out P.J. Tucker, who has been away from the team all season. I feel like Tucker and Tom Thibodeau would get along, though," he continued.

Tucker turns 40 in May, but he still has a zest for competition and sticking around in the NBA. The Knicks wouldn't need much from him on the court, but if he could get a few spot minutes here and there and provide his championship and defensive expertise, he could be a fit for what New York is trying to accomplish.

