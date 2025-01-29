Knicks Star Gets Brutally Honest About Shooting Slump
The New York Knicks made plenty of history amidst Monday's mauling of the Memphis Grizzles, enough so that even two three-pointers served as a landmark.
Karl-Anthony Towns was offered some relief amidst the 143-106 shellacking, the game's blowout nature allowed Towns to step out after a relatively low 33 minutes and a 2-of-4 mark from three-point range was part of his 24-point showing that created yet another double-double next to his 11 rebounds.
"Man, it's been a struggle huh?" a cheery Towns said in the aftermath in video from SNY. "It's been looking bad, I ain't gonna lie to you. I've been worried my damn self."
Amidst the Knicks' active winning streak, which reached four on Monday, Towns was struggling to maintain his career-best shooting output from three-point range (just over 43 percent). A sprained thumb that kept him out of two games stifled such progress and he was 1-of-10 in the Knicks' prior three before the Grizzlies visit.
Monday's game was his first date with multiple triples since Jan. 13's loss to Detroit. It was part of one of the most dominant scoring outputs in recent Knicks memory, as they became just the 10th team in NBA history to score at least 143 points in consecutive regulation games.
The struggles haven't killed Towns' confidence, which has propelled him to his first All-Star Game starting five nomination.
"Every day, regardless of what happens, [I keep] a shooter's mindset. If I'm shooting, the next one's in," Towns said (h/t SNY). "My teammates instill a bunch of confidence in me regardless of what's happening. I just want to reward them for that kind of trust in me. I'm happy that tonight I hit got some threes that gave ourselves more space on the offensive side."
Monday's win moved the Knicks (31-16) to within a game of the Eastern Conference's second seed currently held by Boston. Towns' next chance to carry his momentum from the outside lands on Wednesday when the Knicks host the Denver Nuggets (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
