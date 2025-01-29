Knicks Could Make Trade With Hornets
The New York Knicks only have a few days to finalize moves to upgrade their team for the stretch run via trade.
The Knicks don't have much they can do as a hard-capped team in the second apron, but they can get creative with some deals.
CBS Sports writer James Herbert suggested that Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin could be someone on the Knicks' radar for a potential deal before the Feb. 6 deadline.
"How about Cody Martin? The Charlotte Hornets wing is making $8.1 million this season and $8.7 million in 2025-26," Herbert writes.
"His poor spot-up shooting is a concern, but his presence would allow Thibodeau to cut the other wings' minutes. Martin can't be swapped for Achiuwa straight up, as New York is hard-capped at the second apron and about $580,000 below it, but if a third team is involved, the Knicks could theoretically get this done without trading Robinson."
Martin, 29, has spent his entire six-year career with the Hornets after he was chosen in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He has gone from the bottom of the barrel in terms of the depth chart to a decent contributor for the Hornets.
In 39 games this season, Martin has averaged a career-high 7.8 points per game for the Hornets. He recently sustained an abdomen injury that has held him out of the last two games, but it isn't expected to be super serious.
A trade for Martin wouldn't solve all of the Knicks' problems, but it would give them another veteran to count on as the regular season winds down.
In the meantime, the Knicks are back in action tonight as they host reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
