All Knicks

Knicks Could Make Trade With Hornets

The New York Knicks could find themselves in cahoots with the Charlotte Hornets for a potential trade.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) passes the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) passes the ball as Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks only have a few days to finalize moves to upgrade their team for the stretch run via trade.

The Knicks don't have much they can do as a hard-capped team in the second apron, but they can get creative with some deals.

CBS Sports writer James Herbert suggested that Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin could be someone on the Knicks' radar for a potential deal before the Feb. 6 deadline.

"How about Cody Martin? The Charlotte Hornets wing is making $8.1 million this season and $8.7 million in 2025-26," Herbert writes.

"His poor spot-up shooting is a concern, but his presence would allow Thibodeau to cut the other wings' minutes. Martin can't be swapped for Achiuwa straight up, as New York is hard-capped at the second apron and about $580,000 below it, but if a third team is involved, the Knicks could theoretically get this done without trading Robinson."

Martin, 29, has spent his entire six-year career with the Hornets after he was chosen in the second round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He has gone from the bottom of the barrel in terms of the depth chart to a decent contributor for the Hornets.

In 39 games this season, Martin has averaged a career-high 7.8 points per game for the Hornets. He recently sustained an abdomen injury that has held him out of the last two games, but it isn't expected to be super serious.

A trade for Martin wouldn't solve all of the Knicks' problems, but it would give them another veteran to count on as the regular season winds down.

In the meantime, the Knicks are back in action tonight as they host reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News