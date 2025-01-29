Knicks Becoming 'Top Contenders' With Four Other Teams
The New York Knicks didn't have the start to the 2024-25 regular season that fans hoped for, going 6-6 through the season's first 12 games and 15-9 through the first quarter of the season. While that record isn't considered 'bad' by the standards of sports, by New York's standards, it was poor. The Athletic's Law Murray ranked the Knicks seventh in the NBA's first-quarter power rankings, giving them a B- grade.
However, the Knicks have improved since then, going 16-7 in the team's next 23 games. This is reflected in Murray's latest NBA power rankings. In the first-quarter rankings, New York was ranked in the second tier, labeled, "In a Good Place." This time around, the Knicks have moved up to fifth, and are in the top tier, labeled, "Top Contenders."
The Knicks find themselves in the final spot of the top tier, just making the cut. They sit behind the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder. New York owns the third seed in the Eastern Conference and the fifth-best record in the league at 31-16.
"New York has improved defensively throughout the season, but it is still led by the offense," Murray wrote. "And while the Knicks haven’t been as powerful scoring the ball as they were to begin the season, the offense has still been quite efficient. Center Karl-Anthony Towns was selected as a starter in the All-Star Game for the first time in his 10-year career, and his 55 percent shooting from the field over the last seven weeks is a major reason why."
Towns, along with star point guard Jalen Brunson, will start for the East in San Francisco's All-Star Game. The two combined are averaging 50.6 points, 16.7 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game, leading New York's offense, which ranks second based on rating (119.6).
With the trade deadline approaching there are questions on whether or not the Knicks will make a move to improve the bench. Mitchell Robinson has been thrown into plenty of rumors, as New York could move on from the center, who is still recovering from ankle surgery. His timeline has been pushed back to February, and the Knicks could be losing patience.
The Knicks have recovered from a slow start, but still have plenty of room for improvement. There's hope that they can stay on this course of elevation and find a groove come playoff time.
