Knicks Get Big News After X-Rays on Jalen Brunson Injury
Per SNY New York Knicks insider Ian Begley, team captain and point guard Jalen Brunson has undergone x-rays after leaving Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with an ankle injury.
While Brunson will not play in the Knicks' Friday night showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG), Begley's report on X does yield at least some trickle of good metropolitan news.
"I don’t know the severity of Jalen Brunson’s ankle injury," Begley said. "But the x-ray of the injury last night came back negative, per SNY sources familiar with the matter. Initial image showed no broken bones for the All Star guard."
Begley's report corroborates that of Chris Haynes from TNT Sports, who stated that there was "optimism" that the ankle in question was a sprain rather than a fracture in the immediate aftermath of Thursday's game.
Nevertheless, the Knicks (40-22) now go into an uncertain immediate future without Brunson, who left Thursday's game in the penultimate minute of overtime after he landed awkward following an encounter with Austin Reaves.
Brunson, who was trying to put in an equalizing double, stayed in the game to shoot successful free throws before immediately going to the Knicks locker room after the next stoppage of play.
