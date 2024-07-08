Knicks Blockbuster Trade Named Best Offseason Move
The New York Knicks are less than two weeks removed from acquiring Mikal Bridges in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
In the deal, the Knicks traded for Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop and a future second-round pick in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, five future first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and a future second-round pick.
CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin believes the Knicks trade was the best move in the NBA this offseason.
"His fit with New York is so incredible that I can't put anyone else at the top of this list," Botkin writes about Bridges. "New York's defense goes to another level with Bridges and the re-signing of OG Anunoby. ... This is to say nothing of Bridges' offense. He's a 20-point scorer who is best suited scoring a little less than that. Overtasked in Brooklyn, Bridges slots perfectly as a space shooter and secondary creator who allows for the clarity of Jalen Brunson's offensive control to continue. The Knicks are a title contender, no question about it."
The Knicks won 50 games a year ago without Bridges, so it would be expected for them to either stay at that mark or get better. New York will also have a full season with Anunoby, who helped the Knicks rise up the Eastern Conference last year with his surge in January.
The Knicks were 20-3 in the regular season with Anunoby on the floor, and it's hard to believe New York will keep that pace up over an 82-game regular season, but the team will be good with him out there. If Julius Randle can stay healthy, it also adds to the team's potential.
Bridges is the player that brings all of these pieces together. He can fit in any lineup at multiple positions, making him one of the most valuable role players in the NBA. Add in the fact that he already has a strong chemistry with Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo and that explains why the Knicks should be treated as a potential title threat for the upcoming season.
