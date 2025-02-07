Knicks vs. Celtics Injury Report: OG Anunoby, Jrue Holiday Updates
An anticipated Saturday night bout between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) may not have a full contingent of firepower.
Injury reports for the anticipated tilt list Knicks star OG Anunoby as doubtful with a right foot sprain while Jrue Holiday won't play for Boston due to a shoulder inpingement.
Though they've survived with Anunoby, who left last Saturday's showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers with non-contact pain, the Knicks (34-17) enter Saturday's testy showdown a little banged up: in addition to Anunoby, Josh Hart (right knee soreness) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee patellar
Tendinopathy) are each listed as probable.
Despite making noticeable progress, Mitchell Robinson (ankle) remains out, as does rookie Pacome Dadiet (toe). Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jacob Toppin each round out the list thanks to their G League assignments.
The Knicks have a major chance to make a statement against the defending champions on Saturday, but it appears they'll likely have to do without Anunoby, who was in the lineup for New York's lone win over Boston in the last two seasons, a 118-109 triumph last April. The Celtics had the top seed in the Eastern Conference locked up but opted to play all their top men.
Holiday is set to miss his second straight contest for the Celtics (36-16), who sit 1.5 games ahead of the Knicks for second place in the East. Boston has a clean bill of health otherwise, save for G League/two-way entrants JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson.
