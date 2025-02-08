Knicks vs. Celtics Preview: How, Who to Watch in Divisional Duel
The New York Knicks are pretty much the same team they were on opening night against the Boston Celtics. At the same time, they couldn't be more different.
New York will get its first crack at the defending champions and one of their biggest rivals for the first time since October, as the Celtics take Manhattan for an anticipated primetime clash on Saturday night. Entering Saturday play, the Knicks sit only a game-and-a-half behind Boston for the second seed on the Eastern Conference leaderboard.
The Knicks have rendered a one-sided defeat to Boston on opening night long forgotten and have won seven of their past eight games coming into the Celtics' first visit of the year. Clutch Jalen Brunson antics have defined the last two entries, as the point guard and Knicks captain helped sweep a back-to-back with wins over Houston and Toronto on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Of note, he put up a 42-point, 10-assist double-double in the former triumph, passing Carmelo Anthony for the third-most 40-tally games in franchise history.
Since disposing of the Knicks by a 132-109 final on Oct. 22, the Celtics' title defense has been a rollercoaster, as they've made little headway on their quest to chase down the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top seed in the East. Boston actually bested Cleveland on Tuesday, but dropped a 127-120 decision to a Dallas Mavericks group reeling from its unexpected trade of Luka Doncic two nights later. The Celtics trailed by as much as 27 before a futile comeback effort in the second half.
The Celtics won four of the five meetings staged last season. The sole New York victory came in April, one that saw Boston play its starters despite having the top seed locked up. OG Anunoby was in the lineup for that game, but he's currently listed as doubtful for Sunday's staging due to a sprained foot. The Knicks have won each of the last two games despite Anunoby's ailment keeping him sidelined.
Boston, on the other hand, will be missing Jrue Holiday for the second straight night as he continues to deal with shoulder woes.
What: Boston Celtics (36-16) @ New York Knicks (34-17)
Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
When: Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Who's Favored: BOS -5.5
Keep An Eye On: Precious Achiuwa
Achiuwa is playing for both the now and later: he has leaped into the starting lineup with Anunoby out and has put up a combined 24 points and 17 rebounds in the last two games. He has created a lasting role in the New York rotation—but are his days in the main cast numbered? The former Toronto Raptor has been one of the top spell options for Karl-Anthony Towns, but Mitchell Robinson's return is reportedly looming. Achiuwa should have the edge over rookie Ariel Hukporti, though Tom Thibodeau's rotations have often employed only two big men at a time. He'd be wise to treat this extended opportunity as a continued audition, especially considering that he missed opening night with an injury.
Celtic to Watch: Jayson Tatum
Save for essentially swapping Jaden Springer for Torrey Craig, the Celtics, like the Knicks, stood mostly pat at the trade deadline despite wheeling and dealing in other contending locales like Cleveland and Milwaukee. With that in mind, it's still Tatum's team and the stage is set for a prime showcase and statement, especially considering what transpired on Thursday. New York will have to contain Tatum's three-point prowess this time around: he was a stunning 8-of-11 with an extra point on the line the first time they did battle, part of an NBA record 29 successful tries from deep.
They Said It
“It’s another stepping stone for us to see where we are. Each game is a test for us to see where we can improve and can get better and what we are going to do going forward. When a team wins the way they did, everyone is chasing them. So there’s a lot of respect for Boston around the league.”-Jalen Brunson on the importance of Saturday's game (h/t Barbara Barker, Newsday)
Prediction
With the trade deadline having passed, the push for the postseason can begin in earnest. The Knicks will have three opportunities to make a statement against the Celtics but part one comes with a major missing piece in Anunoby. The Knicks, of course, have built a solid foundation amidst Anunoby's medical absences but there's no doubt that they hit a new realm of contention when he wears his No. 8 uniform. Their first big statement could and should be beating Boston without a major contributor in the lineup but that feels like just a tad too much to ask for, at least for the time being.
Celtics 126, Knicks 122
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!