Knicks Get Brutal Injury News on Veteran Center
The New York Knicks have unfortunately gotten some rough injury news on center Mitchell Robinson.
ESPN's Shams Charania has revealed that Robinson, who underwent ankle surgery during the offseason, will miss the remainder of the calendar year and will not return until 2025.
Charania notes that Robinson is aiming to make his return in January.
Robinson underwent two ankle surgeries over the last year, so you can certainly understand why the Knicks are working him back slowly.
The 26-year-old played in just 31 games last season, averaging 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks over 24.8 minutes per game while shooting 57.5 percent from the floor.
Robinson was selected by New York in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.
When he is on the floor, Robinson is a force, representing one of the top interior defenders and rim protectors in basketball. However, remaining healthy ha been a major issue for Robinson throughout his NBA career.
The Pensacola, Fl. native has played in 70 games just once during his professional tenure, which came during the 2021-22 campaign when he posted 8.5 points, 8.6 boards and 1.8 blocks a night.
Over the last couple of seasons, Robinson has appeared in a grand total of 90 contests.
Robinson owns career averages of eight points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while making an impressive 70.1 percent of his field-goal attempts.
The Knicks lost Isaiah Hartenstein over the summer, so Robinson being sidelined for the first half of the season is certainly not what the club wanted to hear.
New York was very busy during the offseason, swinging trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, giving the team one of the most impressive starting lineups in the league.
However, there is no question that the Knicks have an issue with depth up front.
