Knicks Guard's Unique Motivation: 'Don't Want to Go Back Overseas'
New York Knicks point guard Cam Payne has had a wild career in the NBA.
Payne, 30, was a lottery pick chosen at No. 14 overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft, teaming him up with future MVP Russell Westbrook to mentor him at the start of his career in the league.
However, it only took one season for Payne to go from promising lottery pick to journeyman as he was traded to the Chicago Bulls midway through his second season. Payne struggled to find his footing in the Windy City, and by the end of his fourth year in the league, he didn't have any teams looking to sign him.
Eventually, Payne went overseas and played two games for the Shanxi Loongs in the Chinese Basketball Association. The experience helped shape the second half of Payne's career so far.
"The biggest experience was me being waived and going overseas," Payne said via SNY. "I don't want to go back overseas. That's my identity. I'm going to play my heart out. I'm going to do whatever I gotta do to help the team win."
Since coming back stateside, Payne earned his way back into the NBA going to the G League and signing with the Phoenix Suns just before their miraculous eight-game run in the COVID bubble in Orlando in late 2020. Payne parlayed his play from that stretch of games into three more seasons with the Suns, where he has played his best basketball.
Last year, Payne was with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, but now he is with the Knicks, where he has reunited with two of his former Suns teammates in Mikal Bridges and Landry Shamet in hopes of getting back to where he was.
With Payne's mindset, he should be able to bring an energy to the Knicks this season that will be welcomed in the second unit.
