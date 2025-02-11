Knicks Star Calms Critics After Embarrassing Loss
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was glad to see at least one green team prevail over the weekend.
"I am a fan of the Super Bowl champs," Brunson said on Monday in video from SNY posted less than 24 hours after his beloved Philadelphia Eagles capped off a 40-22 shellacking of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. "That was dope. That was really exciting."
The weekend, alas, was a little too green for New Yorkers' likings: not only did New York Giants fans have to watch the detested Eagles hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in eight years, but the Knicks dropped a 131-104 decision to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
According to Josh Hart, there were no twist endings awaiting in Saturday's game film.
"[Boston] played very well. We didn't play well, and they won," Hart bluntly declared in video from SNY. "That simple."
Such a loss put a hold on metropolitan momentum despite a generally strong stretch that has seen the Knicks win seven of their past nine. With championship aspirations at their most realistic level in quite some time, the Knicks continue to struggle against elite competition, as they're now 0-5 against the three teams with the best records in the Association (Boston, Cleveland, Oklahoma City).
The captain Brunson said that it's up to the Knicks to make sure the raw feelings from Saturday's defeat don't come to define the rest of the season, especially what's left before this week's All-Star break.
"It's not easy but we just can't dwell on what just happened," Brunson said, per SNY. "Obviously, we lost and we got our [butts] kicked. How do we move forward from that? We can't just sit here and feel sorry for ourselves. We've got to learn."
There are two more chances to do so before Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns make their way to San Francisco for the All-Star festivities over the weekend: the Knicks (34-18) face an old enemy in the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT) before closing things out against the Atlanta Hawks in a back-to-back.
