Karl-Anthony Towns Gushes Over Meeting Knicks Legend
Being the New York Knicks' latest headliner and potential savior doesn't stop Karl-Antony Towns from being starstruck.
Fresh off another brilliant showing, one that notched his seventh consecutive double-double, Towns got to meet one of his hardwood heroes in the form of Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony. Following the Knicks' 116-94 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Anthony visited his old stomping grounds in the Madison Square Garden locker room and appeared delighted to see that Towns took up his old real estate.
The encounter was captured by SNY and it was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream for the New Jersey native-turned-Manhattanite.
"Melo’s been an integral part of my childhood and playing basketball, and if I could have kind of the career that he’s had, I’d be very, very, very blessed and honored to even be close to one of the greatest of all time," Towns said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post.
“It was cool when I was able to see Melo on the court and play against him, but in a weird way being here in New York and to be a Knick and to be with one of the greatest Knicks of all time in my life, is pretty cool."
Anthony and Towns' metropolitan journeys are remarkably similar: both came over from the team that drafted them and went on to post sterling box scores with Manhattan's beloved Knicks. Anthony, for example, is one of only seven men to score 10,000 points in a Knicks uniform while Towns is already making a mark in the record books. With the seven double-doubles, Towns is just the fourth Knick to reach that tally in his first eight games with the team, joining Walt Bellamy, Spencer Haywood, and Zach Randolph.
Towns will look to extend his early New York legend on Sunday late afternoon when the Knicks face the Indiana Pacers (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
