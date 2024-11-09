Knicks Legend's Son Down to Final Two Schools
And then there were two for the son of New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony.
During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Anthony confirmed that not only would his son Kiyan reveal his choice of college on the next episode of his web series "7PM in Brooklyn" but that only two choices remain in the running.
"Its down to two," the elder Anthony said. "It's down to Syracuse and USC. So we'll see."
As if the bloodline wasn't enough of a headline, Kiyan has established himself as one of the top high school basketball players in state of New York, currently starring at Long Island Lutheran. The fact that his father's alma mater of Syracuse has made it this far in the running has only heightened the hype around his upcoming decision.
For his part, Carmelo has mostly stayed out of the decisiomaking process as a whole, remarking that he's more than willing to toe the "fine line" that ensures the decision is purely Kiyan's.
"Let him do his thing, but it's been a fun process, man," Carmelo said. "He's just a great kid."
The ongoing saga has brought things full circle for Camelo, who was reminded of his own high school days and recruitment during the segment.
'It's tough, in a sense, because it's like I'm watching it, I'm seeing it all over again from my son, like I'm seeing this all over again. the way that people was probably looking at me when I was coming up in high school, I get a chance to look at my son in this situation the same way," Carmelo said. "But the good thing is that you have somebody who's already been doing it. The blueprint is already laid, follow the blueprint, the blueprint to get you there. Now, what you do when you get there, that's on you."
Kiyan's decision special will be released on Nov. 15.
