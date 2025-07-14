Knicks PG Struggling in Summer League
New York Knicks point guard Tyler Kolek isn't playing his best basketball at the Las Vegas Summer League.
The No. 34 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft made just 1 of 13 shots from the field in the team's 94-81 loss to the Boston Celtics.
Empire Sports Media contributor Dylan Backer wrote about Kolek's woes in Las Vegas.
"The Knicks struggled shooting the three-pointer once again against the Celtics. After a 6-for-27 showing from outside the arc in their first game against the Detroit Pistons, they followed that up with a 6-for-37 showing against Boston," Backer wrote.
"Tyler Kolek has been the most jarring problem of the players. As he continues to compete for a roster spot, he has not put in a strong showing so far. Against Boston, he scored just three points in 29 minutes and shot a ghastly 1-for-13 from the field."
"In addition, turnovers haunted Kolek again. He turned the ball over four times and only had four assists, as his struggles with handling the ball continued."
Kolek didn't fare better in the team's first game against the Detroit Pistons either. The former Marquette point guard had 10 points and eight assists in his debut in Las Vegas, but still had five turnovers.
Kolek was expected to be a key part of the Knicks rotation in the upcoming season. With Cam Payne and Delon Wright unsigned, Kolek could enter the Knicks season as Jalen Brunson's primary backup point guard.
However, if Kolek continues to struggle for the Knicks, the team may feel obligated to re-sign Payne or Wright. They could also add a veteran point guard in the free agent market as well.
Kolek will look for redemption when the Knicks get back on the court tomorrow night against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
