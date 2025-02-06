All Knicks

Knicks G Leaguer Signs 10-Day Contract With Rival

The New York Knicks are saying goodbye to a top G League performer.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Johnny Davis (1) dribbles the ball to the basket against New York Knicks forward Chuma Okeke (18) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are seeing one of their G League players move on for a better opportunity.

"The Philadelphia 76ers are signing Chuma Okeke to a 10-day contract out of the NBA G League's Westchester Knicks, sources tell ESPN," NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted.

Okeke, 26, was going to be a candidate for an open roster spot for the Knicks if they had one, but it appears that the Sixers have beaten their Atlantic Division rival to the punch.

Okeke was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Auburn, but he was coming off of a torn ACL, so the Orlando Magic opted not to begin his contract until the following season.

Okeke spent his first five years in the league with the Magic, but he was unable to stick on with their rotation. Therefore, he took his talents to the Big Apple in the offseason to join the Knicks.

While he has yet to play in the NBA this season, Okeke still has a lot of potential, and now he will get a chance at a fresh start with the Sixers.

The Knicks' next game comes Saturday against the Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

