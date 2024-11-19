All Knicks

Knicks Climb in Power Rankings

The New York Knicks are on a three-game win streak. Where are they in the latest power rankings?

Jeremy Brener

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are winners of three straight games as they continue to recover from their slow start to the season.

While the wins have come against rebuilding teams in the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards, the Knicks are growing in confidence as they get closer to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Knicks are also moving up in The Athletic's power rankings from Law Murray as the team sashays into the top 10, clocking in at No. 9, which is a jump up six spots from the previous week.

"New York has an offensively potent starting lineup. But one of the reasons centerKarl-Anthony Towns is a Knick in the first place is because of the long-term injury to Robinson. New York is still thin up front, with backup power forward Precious Achiuwa missing time as well to begin the season. Getting Robinson back would allow New York to improve its rim protection," Murray writes.

The only teams that placed ahead of the Knicks in the power rankings are the Memphis Grizzlies, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks are continuing to grow as they become more accustomed to one another, and that will come as the team gets more reps together.

With the schedule also becoming a bit easier, the Knicks need to take advantage in order to stay among the top teams in the Eastern Conference standings.

After a successful homestand, the Knicks will now head out to the west coast as they face off against the Phoenix Suns without Kevin Durant, the rebuilding Utah Jazz, the out-of-sync Denver Nuggets and the middling Dallas Mavericks on a four-game road trip over the next week.

The road trip begins in Phoenix on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

