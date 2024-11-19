Knicks Zap Wizards For 3rd Straight Win
The New York Knicks hardly needed any advanced spells to take down the hapless Washington Wizards on Monday night.
New York conjured up its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 134-106 shellacking of the woebegone Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Despite early exits brought about by the blowout, Jalen Brunson (26 points, 11 assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns (24 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles in a game that saw New York (8-6) go up by as much as 34.
Despite falling behind by five within the first three minutes, the Knicks killed off any drama with a 10-0 run that provided a permanent lead that reached 13 by the end of the opening period. New York never trailed by less than 10 after OG Anunoby turned an intercepted Jordan Poole pass into a double. The emphatic finishing touch was perhaps placed by Jericho Sims, who threw in a poster-worthy dunk over Kyle Kuzma that raised MSG to its highest volume of the night in the second period.
All that and more doomed Washington (2-11) to its ninth consecutive loss. Bub Carrington, Corey Kispert, and Jonas Valanciunas each earned 18 to lead the Wizards, who face a doubleheader with the Knicks in the nation's capital on Dec. 28 and 30.
In the meantime, the Knicks now hit the road for Thanksgiving, embarking on a five-game road trip that begins on Wednesday in Phoenix (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).
