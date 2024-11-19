All Knicks

Knicks Zap Wizards For 3rd Straight Win

The New York Knicks easily disposed of the lowly Washington Wizards en route to their third consecutive victory.

Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks hardly needed any advanced spells to take down the hapless Washington Wizards on Monday night.

New York conjured up its first three-game winning streak of the season with a 134-106 shellacking of the woebegone Wizards at Madison Square Garden. Despite early exits brought about by the blowout, Jalen Brunson (26 points, 11 assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns (24 points, 12 rebounds) each had double-doubles in a game that saw New York (8-6) go up by as much as 34.

Despite falling behind by five within the first three minutes, the Knicks killed off any drama with a 10-0 run that provided a permanent lead that reached 13 by the end of the opening period. New York never trailed by less than 10 after OG Anunoby turned an intercepted Jordan Poole pass into a double. The emphatic finishing touch was perhaps placed by Jericho Sims, who threw in a poster-worthy dunk over Kyle Kuzma that raised MSG to its highest volume of the night in the second period.

All that and more doomed Washington (2-11) to its ninth consecutive loss. Bub Carrington, Corey Kispert, and Jonas Valanciunas each earned 18 to lead the Wizards, who face a doubleheader with the Knicks in the nation's capital on Dec. 28 and 30.

In the meantime, the Knicks now hit the road for Thanksgiving, embarking on a five-game road trip that begins on Wednesday in Phoenix (10 p.m. ET, ESPN).

