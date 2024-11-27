Knicks Continue to Climb NBA Power Rankings
The New York Knicks suffered a tough 121-106 loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, but not without the team closing out a generally strong week of basketball. The team went 3-1, creating a three-game home win streak before embarking on a five-game road trip. John Schuhmann of NBA.com has rewarded the Knicks in the latest power rankings.
New York was 13th in the NBA power rankings last week, sitting at 7-6. However, a 2-1 stretch from Monday to Sunday saw the Knicks' offense get even better, as the team averages 123.22 points per 100 possessions this season. The team still sits outside of the top 10 in the power rankings based on the lackluster defense.
"The Knicks continue to be carried by the league’s second-ranked offense, scoring an amazing 131.8 points per 100 possessions over the winning streak, which included two of the nine most efficient performances for any team this season," Schuhmann wrote. "They shot 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 90% from the line in both of their wins early last week."
"The offense cooled off on Saturday when the Knicks allowed the Jazz to shoot 19-for-34 (56%) from 3-point range. New York is now one of three teams that rank in the bottom six in both opponent 3-point percentage (37.5%, 25th) and the percentage of their opponents’ shots that have come from 3-point range (45.6%, second highest)."
The Knicks currently rank second in offensive rating (122.4) behind the Cleveland Cavaliers, however, the defense has been abysmal, ranking 23rd in that rating (115.8). That has held them back, putting them seventh in net rating (+6.6).
After a 145-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets last night, New York will face the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow to head over into the final two games of their five-game road trip. The final game will be against the Charlotte Hornets (NBA Cup game), before the Knicks head home for a Sunday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans to wrap up week six.
If the Knicks can finish the week with another winning record, they should have a good enough resume to move into the top 10. The team is 1-2 against Western Conference teams this season, so these next few games could be a big challenge.
