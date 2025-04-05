Knicks Could Face Bucks in Playoffs
The New York Knicks are two weeks away from the start of the postseason, where they are expected to draw a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Athletic insider Law Murray laid out what a potential series between the two teams would look like.
"The Bucks probably would rather get in the 4-5 matchup and face one of their Central Division rivals. The Knicks went 3-0 against the Bucks this season, while the only game the Bucks have lost to either the Pistons or Pacers required a game-winning four-point play by Haliburton in Indiana last month," Murray writes.
"The question mark for both teams revolves around the health of the All-Star point guards.
"Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard hasn’t played since March 18 as he battles deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, while New York’s Jalen Brunson hasn’t played since spraining his right ankle on March 6. Neither Lillard nor Brunson played in the final meeting of the season last week in Milwaukee, while Giannis Antetokounmpo outplayed Karl-Anthony Towns.
"The Knicks still won due to Mikal Bridges’ shot making and the lack of rebounding and ballhandling around Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee had no answers for Brunson and Towns when the two All-Stars played together this season."
The Knicks should be favored in a series with the Bucks, especially with homecourt on their side and Lillard on the sidelines. That being said, the Knicks would need to defend Antetokounmpo, and that is no easy task for anyone, even the best New York defenders.
It will take a committee to defend Antetokounmpo, but if the Knicks are capable of figuring out a way to limit him from going off in every game of the series, New York should advance to the second round of the playoffs.
