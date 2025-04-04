Insider Reveals Knicks Chances For Another Big Trade
The New York Knicks might have trade everything and the kitchen sink in a potential trade—and, frankly, the kitchen sink might be all that's left.
The Knicks continue to linger in primetime conversations even though they dealt away most of their assets on prior big purchases like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Even so, hardwood fanfiction continues to place potential superstars on the move on New York's hypothetical roster and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant appear to be the latest candidates to get such a treatment.
Prompted by host and Knicks fan Mike Greenberg, Shams Charania of ESPN addressed the Knicks' bid for Antetokounmpo and Durant on the Thursday edition of "Get Up!." Charania acknowledged the lack of assets while hinting that a good postseason showing might lead one of the two to force their way to New York in a potential trade.
"I think a lot will be predicated, this transaction cycle in the offseason on how the playoffs go," Charania said (h/t AnyTimeKnicks on X). "Let's talk about Kevin Durant, for example: he's arguably going to be the biggest name on this trade [block]. What does the market look like for him?"
"There's mutual interest with Minnesota, with Houston, with New York, with San Antonio, and with Miami. A lot will be predicated on which of those teams loses early, which team feels like they're a Kevin Durant from winning a championship. Could that be the Knicks? Potentially."
Of the teams Charania mentioned, the Knicks and Houston Rockets figure to be the only ones capable of truly contending for a championship but they likely won't be favored to win their respective conferences. The Knicks, ironically enough, might have a chance to woo Antetokounmpo early on: if the season ended today, New York would face Milwaukee in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
In any event, the Knicks (48-28) still have business to handle before pressing forward in the offseason, but an uncomfortable truth nonetheless lingers: with the draft pick cabinet nearly emptied, New York might have to give up one of its regular contributors in order to secure the services of a(nother) modern star.
Knicks owner James Dolan previously hinted on the "Roommates Show" podcast that he intended to keep the current core, partly headlined by co-hosts Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, around for a while.
“We have a team that’s going to be together for a while,” Dolan told Brunson, Hart, and Matt Hillman. “So we’re going to play a bunch of seasons together. You take a look at teams like Boston that have played together, they get to draw off something that they built off that period of time. In order to do that, the first thing you have to have is belief that you can win, that you can win the championship. You really, really believe that.”
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!