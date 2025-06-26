Knicks Could Trade Starter This Offseason
The New York Knicks are going to make some changes this offseason after firing head coach Tom Thibodeau.
The Knicks cannot just make the one change, they have to do more if they want to remain among the Eastern Conference's top teams.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the Knicks could trade a member of their starting five this offseason.
"Firing Tom Thibodeau suggests the New York Knicks' primary decision-makers — whoever they are at this point — believe the roster is largely set, and that it won't be hard to find an upgrade. But anyone who watched this team understands it has problems that extend beyond coaching," Favale wrote.
"New York's most-used starting five of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart will suffer the consequences. And it won't just be a matter of Mitchell Robinson entering the fivesome in place of Hart. (Yes, I know Robinson finished the postseason as a starter.)"
"The Knicks need to deepen their rotation and won't have more than the mini mid-level exception of $5.7 million to spend. Even without any outright first-rounders to dangle, trades are the vehicle through which they will extend their rotation. That requires sending out matching money of consequence — more than reserves like Deuce McBride ($4.3 million) or even Robinson ($13 million) make."
Out of the five, it's safe to say All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson won't be traded, but the others don't have jobs that are quite as secure.
Bridges is on a one-year deal, and the Knicks could be more likely to trade him if contract extension talks go south. That being said, the Knicks just traded five first-round picks for Bridges last summer, so a trade seems unlikely.
Towns was also acquired in a trade last offseason, but his struggles throughout the year could lead the Knicks to find an alternate solution in the frontcourt.
Anunoby finished his first full season with the Knicks after signing a five-year deal. The Knicks believe in Anunoby, but they could get the biggest haul for his services.
Hart is also a player that would be hard to move on from, but he might have the most value of the players the Knicks would be willing to trade.
