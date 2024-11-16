All Knicks

Knicks Must Stay Patient With Trades

The New York Knicks have to make some evaluations before dipping back into the trade market.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) grabs a rebound against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) grabs a rebound against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have been one of the more active teams in the league on the trade front over the past year, but things may be calming down now that there are fewer assets to work with.

The Knicks are still looking to find ways to improve, but ESPN insider Chris Herring believes the team will take a backseat and allow their recent acquisitions to have a chance to prove themselves on the court.

"After a summer of wheeling and dealing to bring both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to Madison Square Garden, the Knicks seem inclined to wait things out on the trade market, even as the team's defense underwhelms in uncharacteristic fashion," Herring writes. "New York ranks 28th in one-on-one defense -- highly disappointing given the reputation of stoppers Bridges and OG Anunoby -- while rating 24th in rim protection. Still, it might be smarter to wait for a return to health than to make another trade. Achiuwa (hamstring) has progressed to on-court work, while Robinson (ankle) continues to rehab in hopes of a January return."

The Knicks are in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference to start the season, so they will likely seek upgrades at some point. However, there is plenty of time between now and the Feb. 6 deadline, so the team could look to see how it performs over the next couple of months.

That being said, the Knicks should scour opportunities to make moves just to keep thoughts and ideas open. If they do that, they may find an offer that they cannot refuse sooner rather than later.

The Knicks are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News