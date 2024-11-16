Knicks Star Makes New NBA History
When the New York Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, they knew they were getting a dominant superstar that could take them to the next level.
So far, those expectations have been proven right. Towns has had a dominant start to the 2024-25 NBA season.
The Knicks have gone 6-6 to begin the year. They have not been quite as dominant as they were hoping, but they're still gelling together as a team and figuring out how to play together.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Towns made history through his first 11 games with New York. He was the first player to reach 30 made threes and 125 rebounds.
No other player in NBA history has been able to do what Towns has done in less than 13 games. Towns doing it in 11 appearances shows just how good he has been so far this season.
Through his first 11 games this season, Towns has averaged 26.5 points per game to go along with 12.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He has shot 53.6 percent from the floor overall and has knocked down 50.8 percent of his three-point attempts.
From an offensive perspective, Towns has been exactly the kind of star that the Knicks needed.
New York has a very talented all-around team. However, there are some concerns about their depth. They could very well end up being a team that looks to make a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
At 29-years-old, Towns is very much in the prime of his career. Looking ahead to the rest of the season, he will need to continue playing at an elite level for the Knicks to have a chance to make the kind of run that they've been targeting.
Towns and Jalen Brunson are one of the most lethal offensive guard and big man duos in the league. If he can continue scoring and rebounding at a high level, Towns could be the difference between the team that came up short last season and New York making an NBA Finals run this year.
