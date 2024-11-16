Knicks Have Unique Guard Rotation Situation
The New York Knicks have a unique situation regarding their bench. After being seen as a team with some of the best depth in the league before trading Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks are searching for answers on the sideline.
It’s important to note that the Knicks are struggling with injuries, and Mitchell Robinson being sidelined has warranted trade rumors to bring in depth. However, New York is also still figuring out its backup point guard situation.
As of right now, Cameron Payne is listed as the backup point guard. He has been solid in that role, averaging just 6.5 points and 2.6 assists but shooting 38.5% from deep.
Miles McBride is listed as the backup shooting guard but has also run the offense on certain possessions. He is the Knicks' spark plug off the bench, averaging 10.7 points and 2.5 assists in 26.4 minutes per game.
The issue with this pairing is that their height hasn't helped the defense, as New York has been struggling in that aspect. McBride is 6-foot-1 while Payne is 6-foot-3, and in the 80 minutes they've shared the floor, there is a notable height disadvantage.
Of course, those 80 minutes have been across 11 games, so it's been relatively minor time, but Tom Thibodeau will need to figure out how to balance New York's guards. Payne, McBride, Tyler Kolek and Jalen Brunson are all under 6-foot-3 or shorter. Kolek hasn't received much playing time, but he's not completely out of the picture if the Knicks need playmaking or a floor general.
It's looking like Payne is to stay as the backup point guard, while McBride will be the first off the bench to score alongside Brunson. However, the height disadvantage could pose defensive struggles from the perimeter.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!