Knicks PG Could Be Hot Name in Buyout Market
The New York Knicks have all 15 of their roster spots filled at the moment, but that could change in the coming days.
The Knicks traded for veteran point guard Delon Wright, but there is a chance that the team could buy him out.
The Athletic writer John Hollinger listed Wright at No. 17 on his buyout market rankings.
"Wright fell out of the Bucks’ guard rotation after his offense cratered this year, shooting an abysmal 26.8 percent. However, he’s still a sneaky ball hawk with good size for a combo guard, and that shooting percentage might be a small-sample mirage. If the 32-year-old makes a few more shots, he can still fill a role. Sent to New York in the Jericho Sims trade, it’s not clear if he’ll stick there or move on," Hollinger writes.
Wright was listed in the third tier of potential buyout candidates alongside center Daniel Theis, who was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans to the Oklahoma City Thunder, small forward Torrey Craig, who signed with the Boston Celtics, Monte Morris, who is being buried in the Phoenix Suns bench, Seth Curry, who doesn't quite fit with the rebuilding Charlotte Hornets, Bojan Bogdanovic, who hasn't played for the Brooklyn Nets since the Knicks traded for him, journeyman P.J. Tucker, who was traded multiple times before the deadline, Reggie Jackson, who was bought out by the Washington Wizards, and Patty Mills, who was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Wright will either be bought out or he will serve as a rare depth piece for the Knicks only called upon a handful of times for the rest of the year.
The Knicks return to the court tonight to take on the Celtics. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
