What Knicks Are Getting in Garrison Mathews
The New York Knicks are signing veteran 3-point specialist Garrison Mathews to a training camp deal in hopes of adding some competition in the preseason.
Mathews signed his deal earlier this week in hopes of having a chance to make the Knicks out of training camp. Despite the long odds, Mathews is a player that could make some noise for New York.
Mathews, 28, has had a long road to lead him to the Knicks in the NBA. He attended Lipscomb University, leading the Bisons to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history in 2018, getting him on the map for scouts as he declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.
Mathews went undrafted, but signed with the Washington Wizards on a two-way contract. He played in 82 games for the Wizards in his first two seasons in the league, primarily as a sharp shooter coming off of the bench behind Bradley Beal in the depth chart.
After the 2020-21 season with the Wizards, Mathews became a free agent and signed with the Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics. Since the Celtics were a contender, Mathews was not in the plans for them, so he was cut before finding a home on the struggling Houston Rockets, signing another two-way contract.
Mathews averaged 10 points per game in 65 contests for the Rockets during the 2021-22 campaign. He stuck with the Rockets the following year, but was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a four-player trade that helped cut ties with Frank Kaminsky's salary.
Mathews was with Atlanta since the 2023 trade deadline, where he has been a consistent spark of energy off the bench. The Hawks were looking to go in a different direction for the 2025-26 season, so Mathews wasn't extended a new contract. Now, he hopes to hang with the Knicks in some small capacity.
Mathews needs to work on his game outside of his 3-point shot. He might not be the best defender, but he can get hot and score points when the rest of the team is in a funk. He'll need to prove himself in order to stick with the Knicks, but he'll have a chance, and that's all he's asking for.
