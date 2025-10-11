Knicks Don't Need Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
The New York Knicks are a team connected to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade rumors, but the Greek Freak is opting to stay with the only team he's known throughout his NBA career.
Antetokounmpo would align with the Knicks' timeline to win as soon as possible and given the fact that he is 30 years old, he is in his prime and should be seeking a ring.
"I just want more," the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo said over the weekend, perthe Bucks' official YouTube channel. "I want to win another championship. I want to win another medal for the national team, because legacy is very important for me."
Antetokounmpo is greedy, and rightfully so. After winning the NBA Finals in 2021, the Bucks have only won a single playoff series. He wants to recapture that feeling of winning a championship.
The Knicks provide one of the best winning situations in the NBA right now, but that's exactly why the team doesn't need an Antetokounmpo trade. The team is capable of winning the Eastern Conference and NBA Finals as it is currently constructed.
If Antetokounmpo was a free agent, it would make more sense for the Knicks to sign him. However, the Knicks would have to give up a significant piece to their puzzle if they want to trade for him.
Whether the main player in a potential Antetokounmpo trade is Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges, the Knicks would lose someone that would shake the core of the team. The Knicks improved when all three of them teamed up with Jalen Brunson, the only untouchable player for New York in trade talks.
Now, the core four are getting a chance to play under a new head coach in Mike Brown that won't burn them by playing 35 minutes per game during the regular season. The Knicks have the depth behind them capable of winning a championship after signing players like Guerschon Yabusele, Jordan Clarkson and Malcolm Brogdon in free agency this offseason.
Of course, this is the Knicks going into the regular season. Things will change as the campaign progresses, but the Knicks deserve to give their core a shot in the first part of the season.
If things go south or it isn't up to standard, call the Bucks in February to see what their price may be, but the Knicks don't need Antetokounmpo, at least not yet.
