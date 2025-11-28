Bold Predictions For Knicks Do-or-Die Matchup Against Bucks

The New York Knicks host the struggling Milwaukee Bucks tonight at Madison Square Garden in a crucial NBA Cup matchup. With Giannis Antetokounmpo's status uncertain and the Bucks spiraling through a five-game losing streak, the Knicks are positioned to extend their exceptional 8-1 home record.

Anthony Rios, Knicks Staff Writer

While the Knicks are riding high off a blowout win against the Charlotte Hornets, the Milwaukee Bucks are fresh off close loss to the Miami Heat. In that game, the Bucks did not have their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, which might be the case in this, with the two-time MVP being questionable with a thigh injury.

If Giannis does not play, expect the Knicks to hold the Bucks' offense to a low-scoring affair. While the Knicks aim to keep their scorching hot offense consistent. Jalen Brunson will have a 30+ point scoring night, and Josh Hart will get a triple-double in a Knicks win.

Knicks: 117 Bucks: 102

Jayesh Pagar, Knicks Staff Writer

The Knicks enter this contest as overwhelming favorites, and for good reason. Their 120.7 offensive rating this season reflects a balanced, efficient attack that has thrived in the friendly confines of MSG, where they've posted an 88.9% win rate.

Jalen Brunson continues orchestrating the offense with precision, averaging 28.6 points and 6.3 assists while shooting efficiently from all three levels. His ability to control tempo and exploit defensive breakdowns will prove decisive against Milwaukee's porous perimeter defense.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a revelation since arriving in New York, recording 15 double-doubles this season, second only to Nikola Jokic in the NBA. Over his last nine games, Towns has averaged 24.3 points and 12.1 rebounds while converting an absurd 90.9% from the free-throw line.

Against a Bucks frontcourt featuring Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner and Bobby Portis, Towns should dominate the paint and control the glass without resistance. Expect him to post at least 25 points and 14 rebounds in this matchup.

Milwaukee's situation borders on catastrophic. The Bucks have stumbled to a 1-5 record without Giannis this season, averaging just 109.3 points per game in his absence. Even if the two-time MVP suits up tonight, he'll likely be limited after missing four consecutive games with a left adductor strain.

The supporting cast lacks the firepower to challenge New York's defensive versatility, particularly when Mikal Bridges can switch across multiple positions.

While OG Anunoby's absence creates a defensive gap for the Knicks, their depth through Josh Hart and Miles McBride provides more than adequate coverage.

Knicks: 122 Bucks: 106

