Knicks Guard Already Outplaying Contract
New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo played a big role for the team this past season, his first in the Big Apple.
DiVincenzo signed a four-year deal worth just about $50 million last summer, and he responded by playing in his best season so far in his career. DiVincenzo averaged 15.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game with the Knicks this past season while shooting just over 40 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus named DiVincenzo the fourth-best contract in the NBA right now.
"The Knicks get their second entry with another Villanova Wildcat in Donte DiVincenzo, who signed a four-year, $49.9 million contract (including $750,000 in unlikely incentives each season) in July 2023," Pincus writes. "DiVincenzo projects to earn $12 million a season over the next three years, an outstanding price for the Knicks for a part- (or full-) time starter whose role grew with injuries to teammates. The 6'4" guard, 27, averaged 15.5 points a game while shooting 40.1 percent for New York in the regular season. That grew to 17.8 at 42.5 percent through the Knicks' postseason run."
The only players with spots higher than DiVincenzo on the list were Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith, Orlando Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac and Oklahoma City Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins.
DiVincenzo's offensive production may take a slight dip in the 2024-25 campaign with the addition of Mikal Bridges and a full season from OG Anunoby, but it doesn't change the fact that he has one of the best contracts in the league, and that shouldn't change anytime soon. The Knicks are getting tremendous value out of him, and if he continues to play this well over the course of the contract, he should expect a handsome raise when he hits the open market again.
