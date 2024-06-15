Knicks Draft Profile: Kyshawn George
The New York Knicks could be in position to select Kyshawn George with either the 24th or 25th pick in this month's NBA Draft.
George, a freshman forward out of Miami, has the ideal size and 3-point talent that a wing could want in the NBA at 6-8, 205 pounds.
"Miami unearthed a gem in signing George, who came from Switzerland as an unheralded prospect. He developed into a key part of the Hurricanes' rotation as the season progressed, with his 3-point shooting becoming an impressive asset. He also ranked as Miami's top defender, per evanmiya.com, which makes him an appealing two-way wing prospect," CBS Sports writes.
George averaged 7.6 points and shot over 40 percent for a mediocre Miami team this past season, but there's reason to believe he would be able to translate on an NBA level.
George will need time to develop and the proper coaching staff to mold him into a successful NBA player, but Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks could have the staff to do it. As a sound defender, that should make him appealing for the Knicks to take a chance on.
Should he join the organization, he would likely spend a lot of time in Westchester with the G League getting reps and minutes that he wouldn't be able to get in the NBA. He isn't someone that would contribute for the Knicks next year or even the season after that, but down the line, he could be a really good NBA player if the stars align and if he works on his craft in the first part of his career.
