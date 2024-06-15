All Knicks

Knicks Draft Profile: Kyshawn George

Kyshawn George is a prospect that the New York Knicks could draft.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cormac Ryan (3) with the ball as Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guards Kyshawn George (7) and Bensley Joseph (4) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 26, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Cormac Ryan (3) with the ball as Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guards Kyshawn George (7) and Bensley Joseph (4) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks could be in position to select Kyshawn George with either the 24th or 25th pick in this month's NBA Draft.

George, a freshman forward out of Miami, has the ideal size and 3-point talent that a wing could want in the NBA at 6-8, 205 pounds.

"Miami unearthed a gem in signing George, who came from Switzerland as an unheralded prospect. He developed into a key part of the Hurricanes' rotation as the season progressed, with his 3-point shooting becoming an impressive asset. He also ranked as Miami's top defender, per evanmiya.com, which makes him an appealing two-way wing prospect," CBS Sports writes.

George averaged 7.6 points and shot over 40 percent for a mediocre Miami team this past season, but there's reason to believe he would be able to translate on an NBA level.

George will need time to develop and the proper coaching staff to mold him into a successful NBA player, but Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks could have the staff to do it. As a sound defender, that should make him appealing for the Knicks to take a chance on.

Should he join the organization, he would likely spend a lot of time in Westchester with the G League getting reps and minutes that he wouldn't be able to get in the NBA. He isn't someone that would contribute for the Knicks next year or even the season after that, but down the line, he could be a really good NBA player if the stars align and if he works on his craft in the first part of his career.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News