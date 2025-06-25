Knicks Due For Major Mikal Bridges Decision
The New York Knicks are a year away from Mikal Bridges facing free agency, but they may take the initiative and try to avoid him from signing with another team.
The Knicks could sign him this offseason, but it isn't as simple as it sounds.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named the Bridges extension as the toughest decision for the Knicks this offseason.
"Four years and $156 million is the most the New York Knicks can give Mikal Bridges in an offseason extension, and you’d better believe they’ll shove that offer across the table without hesitation," Hughes wrote.
"That’s because it’d be a below-market rate for a player like Bridges who, even in a somewhat disappointing year, was a vital three-and-D supporting piece on a conference finalist. And if the next Knicks head coach allows him to be more involved in the offense, Bridges could easily surpass last season’s averages of 17.6 points and 3.7 assists."
"Bridges could follow Jalen Brunson’s lead and sign that team-friendly extension, which would alleviate some anxiety on the Knicks’ side. They’d surely hate to see the guy they gave up five first-round picks to acquire in unrestricted free agency next summer. If he wants to play hardball, Bridges could decline any offers from New York and enter 2026 free agency with the ability to make up to $296 million."
The Knicks didn't trade five first-round picks just to have two years of Bridges under contract. The Knicks made the deal with the idea that he would be with the Knicks for a long time.
It would be a risk for Bridges to decline an extension offer this offseason. He could try to get more money, but an injury can pop up at any time, or he could regress.
Bridges has been healthy for his entire career, failing to miss any games since being drafted in 2018, but that could change at any moment.
Ultimately, an extension is likely for Bridges this summer, but the Knicks might start to panic if that doesn't come into fruition.
