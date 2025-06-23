Knicks' Championship Window Slowly Closing
The New York Knicks are officially in the offseason after the conclusion of the NBA Finals, and the team now has its sights on next season and beyond.
The Knicks are looking to get closer to a championship after losing in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers in six games, but they don't have much time to get things done.
"The Knicks built their team envisioning a four-year window, but with the new CBA, it’s not that simple," SB Nation columnist Michael Zeno wrote.
"The Knicks will be in the second apron in 2026-27. That is almost a certainty if they’re still trying to contend. That’s also the year that the luxury tax will start to choke James Dolan with the repeater tax."
"Further, the team got Jalen Brunson to take a $113 million pay cut to win now. Brunson is owed significantly more down the road, with the Knicks only having until 2027-28 before Brunson is eligible to sign a supermax contract."
This means the Knicks have just three more years to get it right with Brunson on an affordable contract. The idea and hope is that the Knicks can win more than one championship in this timeframe, but that becomes increasingly harder as the years go on.
This is also the final year before Mikal Bridges gets an extension, so this year is especially important for the Knicks to find a way to get a roster that can lead them to the championship.
That's why the Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau, because although he was successful, the team recognizes the urgency of winning as soon as possible, and the front office isn't afraid of making a bold move or two.
The Knicks will begin building their team for next season with the NBA Draft this week and the start of free agency on Monday.
