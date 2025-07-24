Knicks Earn Grade for Latest Signing
The New York Knicks are entering a new era with Guerschon Yabusele as part of the roster.
Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million deal with a player option for the 2026-27 season last month.
Clutch Points contributor Caleb Nixon graded the Yabusele signing, giving the Knicks a "B+" for the move.
"A breakout player from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Guerschon Yabusele made his much-anticipated return to the NBA last season," Nixon wrote.
"As poor of a season as it was for the Philadelphia 76ers, their struggles only opened the door for Yabusele. His career year included 70 games, averaging 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
"However, the shooting number were most impressive for the 6-foot-8 power forward – 50.1% from the field and 38% from 3-point range."
Yabusele joins the Knicks to be part of their second unit for the upcoming season. The Knicks were lacking a power forward that could come off the bench and contribute as a bigger defender, but Yabusele fills that void.
Yabusele can defend players in multiple positions and could even be a small-ball center, which could come in handy when playing other teams. Yabusele gives the Knicks some lineup versatility that could put the team in better shape for a wider range of matchups in the upcoming season.
The French forward began his NBA career as a first-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. The No. 16 overall selection spent a year in Europe before joining the Celtics, who immediately went to the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season with the team. Yabusele played a minimal role for the Celtics when they went to the Conference Finals, which ultimately led to his departure from the league.
Yabusele returned to the NBA last season with the 76ers after a strong stretch of play overseas. Now, he's established himself as a strong contributor for a team that can make some noise in the playoffs this season.
