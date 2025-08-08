Three-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Knicks
The New York Knicks are trying to win a championship, which means they should do whatever it takes to make it happen.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes proposed a three-team trade between the Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets that would bring former NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to Manhattan.
"[Karl-Anthony] Towns' inability to man the center spot defensively reduces his overall value and renders the remaining three years and $171 million left on his deal a significant overpay. Antetokounmpo won't offer anything close to the spacing KAT can, but he's the vastly superior player in virtually every other area," Hughes wrote.
"Landing Giannis for this package — which includes every first-round swap New York can offer — would be a massive windfall. Barring a specific "Knicks or nothing" request by Antetokounmpo, it's hard to imagine this is anything close to the best package Milwaukee could get.
"Still, it's fun to imagine Giannis giving the Knicks a defensive boost, as well as an option not named Jalen Brunson to run the offense. New York would vault over the Cleveland Cavaliers to clear front-runner status in the East with this deal."
Here's a look at the full proposed trade:
New York Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Danny Wolf, 2026 first-round swap (NYK), 2028 first-round swap (worst of NYK and BKN), 2030 first-round swap (NYK)
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Josh Hart, 2026 second-round pick (MIL via NYK), 2026 second-round pick (MIN via NYK)
For the Knicks, this simply equates to a swap between Giannis for Hart, Towns, three pick swaps and two first-round picks.
That doesn't seem like a major haul for Antetokounmpo, so the Knicks should be content. However, this would likely mark New York's last major buying trade.
The Knicks have been stripped of nearly all of their future assets after trading for Mikal Bridges, Towns and OG Anunoby, so their resources are limited for future deals.
That being said, a move like this could get the Knicks over the hump, so it could be the ultimate risk worth taking for a team like New York.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!