Knicks Should Be Favorites in NBA Cup Group
The New York Knicks are getting a quick look at what the NBA Cup may look like for them in the upcoming season.
The league announced the groups for the third iteration of the tournament, where the Knicks ended up in Group C.
Here's a look at the Knicks' opponents for the tournament:
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets are likely the easiest team to beat out of this group. They haven't done much to show that they are not one of the league's biggest rebuilding projects.
The biggest move of the offseason came when they drafted Kon Knueppel with the No. 4 overall pick out of Duke. They also traded for former Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton to pair in the backcourt with LaMelo Ball.
Chicago Bulls
The Bulls have also been one of the quieter teams in the NBA this offseason. Their biggest move came when they traded Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro to give them more defense on the perimeter.
The Bulls hope that a second year with Josh Giddey and Coby White in the backcourt can get them a little further along in their development.
Miami Heat
The Heat made a surprising move earlier this week by trading for Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade.
Powell is expected to team up with Tyler Herro to get the Heat back on track in the first full season after trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks have been considered one of the East's top teams, but after Damian Lillard was waived following his torn Achilles, their expectations have floundered.
They signed Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers to help Giannis Antetokounmpo in hopes of staying in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks are the reigning NBA Cup champions, but the Knicks will have a chance to end their repeat hopes early in the group stage.
