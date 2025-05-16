Another Knicks Legend Backs Tom Thibodeau
If the minutes police go after after Tom Thibodeau, one of his former New York Knicks proteges is more than willing to give him safe harbor.
Charles Oakley came to Thibodeau's defense in a recent appearance on SiriusXM's NBA Radio, swatting one of the prevailing narratives that seems to follow the veteran head coach no matter the result.
“Thibs has been around for a while. He understands that you've got to stay engaged. You've got to know what’s going on at all times," Oakley told hosts Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine (h/t Adam Zagoria of NJ.com). "You've got to make a sub here and there, but in the playoffs you should be playing 38-42 minutes because you’ve got a system you’re trying to run and you want to make sure that all [the] guys know their roles and where to rotate to and help to get back.”
Thibodeau's Knicks once again lived up to their reputation of heavy workloads in this regular season: three players (Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart were the top two while OG Anunoby was ninth) ranked in the top nine in total minutes played while the same three were in the Association's top five in minutes per game, that one paced by Hart.
While many have criticized Thibodeau's supposed overreliance on his primary men, he may have the last laugh: whereas several postseason participants are dealing with major injuries, the Knicks are almost entirely healthy as they seek their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.
Oakley, who played two seasons when Thibodeau was an assistant under Jeff Van Gundy, is certainly used to heavy workloads: he is one of 40 players to register at least 40,000 minutes on an NBA floor and played 82 games on six occasions, including four times in a Knick uniform. He is the latest legend of Knicks past to back Thibodeau amidst a fateful playoff trip, joining a list that also includes Larry Johnson and active star Jalen Brunson.
"Thibs is one of them coaches I like how he coach because you’re getting paid a lot of money," Oakley lauded. "You can only take the five guys every night who you have on the bench to perform and that’s what should be going on.”
