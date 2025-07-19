Knicks Free Agents Fill Massive Needs
The New York Knicks' bench is looking much better after signing Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele.
Clarkson and Yabusele are expected to be part of the Knicks' rotation next season to boost depth for the team.
Empire Sports Media writer Davin McFarland praised the signings the Knicks made earlier in the offseason.
"With the Knicks’ offseason acquisitions of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, there’s a growing sense that the team is ready to deepen its bench, which had previously been underutilized. Clarkson, a former Sixth Man of the Year, brings instant scoring, having averaged 17.1 points per game with Utah in 2024-25," McFarland wrote. "His knack for creating offense complements Brown’s uptempo style, relieving some of the pressure on [Jalen] Brunson.
"Meanwhile, Yabusele’s versatility as a forward offers both defensive intensity and the potential for floor spacing (38% from three on 3.9 attempts), directly addressing the Knicks’ previous struggles with 3-point attempts."
The Knicks filled some of their biggest needs in the second unit with players that didn't cost all that much, which means New York is continuing to make smart investments.
It remains to be seen if these additions are solely material and they look good on paper or if they will actually make a difference to the Knicks' on-court product.
The Knicks are far from a complete product, but they have most of the pieces in place for the puzzle they are trying to build.
Now, the team must try its best to build chemistry with one another that can result in another deep playoff run that they hope will go a bit further than the Eastern Conference Finals, which is where last year's road ended at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
