Knicks Make Front Office Change
The New York Knicks are making a slight change to the front office, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto.
"The New York Knicks have hired Ermal Kuqo as Senior Director of Minor League Operations. Kuqo spent the past nine years with the Los Angeles Clippers. He was most recently their Director of International Pro Scouting. He played 14 years overseas, including eight for Anadolu Efes," Scotto wrote.
Kuqo, 45, played in community college in the United States from 1999-2001, but he was unable to get to Division I. This came after two years with Tirana in Albania and four years with Fenerbahçe in Turkey.
Kuqo returned to Europe in 2001 playing for KK Split in Croatia. He also played for Pivovarna Laško in 2002-03, Pamesa Valencia in 2008-09, Galatasaray in 2010-11, Banvit in 2013-14, Darüşşafaka in 2014-15 and Türk Telekom in 2015-16.
The main club Kuqo played for during his career was Anadolu Efes. Kuqo had three different stints with the team from 2003-08, 2009-10 and 2011-13.
Kuqo was hired by the Clippers in 2016 after he retired from playing for their international scouting department. He has been with the team throughout his entire post-playing career, but now he is getting a bit of a change with the Knicks.
The title Kuqo has as Senior Director of Minor League Operations appears to be a bit of an upgrade from Director of International Pro Scouting, so that might explain why the long-time overseas forward is moving to the Knicks.
The Knicks have been big on drafting overseas talent, taking French forward Pacome Dadiet and German-Togolese big man Ariel Hukporti in the 2024 NBA Draft. This year, the team selected French forward Mohamed Diawara in the second round.
It's clear that the Knicks are putting an emphasis on overseas talent, so bringing someone with as much experience as Kuqo to the front office should be a wise move for New York.
In the meantime, the Knicks are getting ready for training camp next month before heading to Abu Dhabi for the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 2.
