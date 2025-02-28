All Knicks

Knicks, Blazers Could Swap Centers

The New York Knicks may have reason to trade with the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.

Jan 23, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III (35) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks made a bold decision to keep Mitchell Robinson after the trade deadline without acquiring any additional centers in the case that he isn't able to play at a high level.

The Knicks are relying on Robinson to return either for tomorrow's game against the Memphis Grizzlies or Sunday night's contest against the Miami Heat, marking nearly a year off after undergoing ankle surgery.

It remains to be seen if Robinson will be the same player that he once was, which is why Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests that the team should make a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for Robert Williams III.

"Would the Knicks be tempting fate by swapping out one oft-injured center (Mitchell Robinson) for another (Williams)? Sure, but New York needs defense badly enough to potentially make it worth the risk," Buckley writes.

"Williams has only topped the 50-game mark twice in his career, but the last time he did, he earned All-Defensive second team honors (2021-22)."

Williams was out for nearly the entire 2023-24 campaign with an Achilles injury he suffered within the first few games of the season. However, he has made a full recovery and has been a slightly bigger part of the Blazers' growth and development.

He's played in 20 games this season for Portland, averaging 5.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

The Blazers reportedly received some interest from rival teams in acquiring him ahead of the trade deadline this year, but Portland opted to keep him in hopes of having him on the roster for longer, and maybe trading him for more value in the offseason or beyond.

