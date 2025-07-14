Knicks Get Summer League Boost From Unlikely Source
The New York Knicks were hoping for Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti to stand out for them during their run at the Las Vegas Summer League, but another 2024 draft pick is making some noise.
Kevin McCullar Jr., the No. 57 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, scored 30 points in the team's 94-81 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening in Sin City.
“Kevin was solid,” Knicks summer league coach Jordan Brink said via New York Post insider Stefan Bondy.
“Got to take care of the ball a little bit better and that’s part of the learning curve for him as a primary ball handler. You see he had a mask on. He got hit in the head and then he got hit in the head again. That’s kind of how he plays. He’s a gritty player. He’s always in the mix with the physical contact. He fought through and I thought he had a pretty good game.”
The 30-point showing came just two days after he poured on 28 points in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.
McCullar came into Summer League knowing he needed to prove himself after struggling to see the court for most of his rookie year in the league.
He's attacking the 2025-26 season as a chance to start fresh.
“This is really my real rookie season,” McCullar said after the loss against the Celtics via Bondy.
“Last year I just got to be able to get my feet wet a little bit. … I love playing and I missed it for so long. Now it’s pretty much my rookie season.”
McCullar might not look how he's playing in Vegas when the NBA resumes play in October, but seeing him dominate during the showcase is a sign that the Knicks have something brewing with him, which could lead to a bright future.
McCullar and the Knicks are back in action on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!