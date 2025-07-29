Knicks Getting Amazing Value in New Forward
The New York Knicks are going into the upcoming season with a new addition to the roster at the power forward position.
Guerschon Yabusele, who came over from the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, should have a key role for the Knicks in the upcoming season.
Forbes contributor Mat Issa believes the Knicks got Yabusele for a bargain.
"Yabusele signed with the Knicks for a little less than the full taxpayer mid-level exception. To be exact, his average annual value (AAV) over the next two years will be 5.6 million dollars (per Spotrac)," Issa wrote.
"However, based on my formula for estimating production value, if Yabusele can emulate his numbers from 2024-25, he will be worth roughly 14.1 million dollars in 2025-26. That difference of 8.5 million dollars makes him one of the five best value signings of the offseason thus far (to see the rest of those contracts, be sure to check out this link here)."
"With most of their assets tied up in their formidable starting five, the Knicks faced a nearly impossible mission: trying to improve a bench with limited resources to do so."
The Knicks didn't have the most money to spend this offseason, but they are certainly getting the most bang for their buck.
New York was limited financially, but the fit and attraction of the city brought Yabusele over from Philly in hopes to win a championship in the upcoming season.
The Knicks needed to make some marginal moves to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. It's quite possible that moving to acquire Yabusele is what could get the Knicks from the Conference Finals to the NBA Finals and possibly hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Yabusele and the Knicks are off for about two months before returning for training camp in late September.
