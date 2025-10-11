Knicks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea Could Lead to Championship
The New York Knicks are linked to Milwaukee Bucks star and former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in trade rumors after reports surfaced of conversations between the two Eastern Conference foes.
An Antetokounmpo trade would establish the Knicks as a true NBA Finals contender, which is why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a trade that would bring Antetokounmpo to New York, Karl-Anthony Towns to the Chicago Bulls and Nikola Vučević, Zach Collins, Noa Essengue, Pacôme Dadiet, a 2029 first-round pick from Chicago, a 2031 first-round pick from Chicago, a 2032 first-round pick swap from Chicago and four second-round picks from New York to the Bucks.
"This one sort of cuts to the chase on the idea referenced above. Instead of waiting to trade KAT in a subsequent, rebuild-focused deal, it redirects him to the Chicago Bulls in this three-teamer," Bailey wrote.
"And while Bulls fans might not be stoked to see this year's first-round pick and multiple future firsts headed out the door, a core with Towns, Josh Giddey, Coby White and Matas Buzelis would make the team a near lock for the playoffs without sacrificing all its longterm upside.
"For the Bucks, this trade gives them two expiring contracts (Nikola Vučević and Zach Collins) they can flip in later deals, two prospects and more unburdened draft capital than the previous framework provided."
This would be a bold move for all parties involved and it would shake up the entire Eastern Conference. The Knicks get their guy in Giannis while only giving up Towns, Dadiet and four second-round picks.
If that's all it takes to get Antetokounmpo to the Big Apple, the Knicks need to absolutely consider it. Dadiet is arguably the Knicks' best trade chip as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of France, while Towns is the player that would be replaced in the starting lineup for New York.
A trade like this would basically swap out Towns for Antetokounmpo and give the Knicks another dynamic offensive option next to Jalen Brunson. An Antetokounmpo-Brunson pairing would rival some of the best in the NBA, making the Knicks a hurdle for any team trying to get out of the Eastern Conference and into the Finals.
It's hard to imagine the Bucks accepting a package like this, but this would signal a true rebuild for Milwaukee, ending over a decade of an era with Antetokounmpo as their franchise centerpiece.
