Knicks Have Blueprint For Perfect Offseason
The New York Knicks are facing a critical offseason as they look to capitalize off of the team's Eastern Conference Finals run.
Big changes have already been made after the team fired head coach Tom Thibodeau following his fifth season leading the bench.
The team will have more changes to make over the next several weeks and ESPN insider Chris Herring believes he has the formula that will make the Knicks a better team in the offseason.
"Aside from finding a coach and implementing a new system ahead of the campaign, the Knicks need a deeper bench," Herring wrote.
"The constant critique of ex-coach Tom Thibodeau was that he didn't go to his reserves nearly enough. And there was likely truth to that, as the Knicks' backups scored less and got fewer minutes than those on any other club. But in trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns last summer, the front office made the team more top-heavy. As the recent title runs by the Thunder and the Celtics showed, more depth is necessary to win it all."
The Knicks can find more depth in free agency, which officially kicks off at 6 p.m. ET.
The team only has 10 roster spots filled, which means five more players could be signed, not including the three two-way spots that are also open.
New York will likely seek veteran role players for these open roster spots and could ask players like Landry Shamet, Cam Payne or Delon Wright if they would like to return.
However, it's clear the Knicks need some fresh blood infused into the roster, so the front office should try and find the players that will make an impact despite making little money that will turn New York into a true Finals contender.
