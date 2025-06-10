Knicks Have Major Karl-Anthony Towns Decision to Make
The New York Knicks just completed their first season with Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster.
While Towns is under contract for three more seasons with the Knicks, the team might end up moving on from him this summer.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale looked into Towns' future with the Knicks.
"Finding a replacement for the recently dismissed Tom Thibodeau goes without saying for the New York Knicks," Favale wrote. After that, they must tackle the future Karl-Anthony Towns. This starts by asking a question: Is he better off as a power forward or center?
"If the Knicks decide he’s a 5, they must focus on building out their rotation accordingly. Getting KAT to take more threes and improving his synergy with Jalen Brunson is big no matter what. Finding at least one other player to insulate the Brunson-Towns duo on defense is even bigger."
"If New York determines it wants KAT to play more 4, it must plan around the shift. Mitchell Robinson is already in tow, but he shouldn’t be logging 30-plus minutes. Even if the Knicks want Towns to soak up center reps outside the starting lineup, they’ll need a highly serviceable third big. Does the mini mid-level exception get in you the discussion for Al Horford? What about Brook Lopez?"
"Then, of course, there’s the elephant in the room: Depending on where KAT makes sense, is he too expensive to continue building around? And if he is, how much trade value does he have with three years and $170-plus million left on his deal?"
The Knicks brought Towns in as somewhat of a shotgun answer to the team's center problems, but as the season played out, Mitchell Robinson became a better answer for the Knicks at the 5 to the point where he started in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The biggest domino to fall in the Towns saga has to do with the coach. Whoever coaches the Knicks will have a vision on what to do with Towns and whether he fits as a center, power forward, or nowhere at all.
