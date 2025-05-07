Knicks Have Path Towards Championship
The New York Knicks are just 11 wins away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the first time since 1973.
While they were seen as a massive underdog going into their series against the Boston Celtics, winning Game 1 on the road in overtime despite being down 20 points is a sign that the Knicks may actually have a shot.
If the Knicks can get past the defending champions, they will have a shot to beat just about anyone in their way.
"New York's playoff run thus far, led by Clutch Player of the Year Jalen Brunson, offers one indication of how the team could scratch and claw its way to the title in close games," ESPN's Zach Kram wrote.
"More clutch heroics from Brunson & Co. would pave a path to a Knicks title, but so would some external luck. After all, New York's playoff run was cut short due to excessive injuries last year. Why couldn't the Knicks be on the opposite side of that equation this postseason?"
"New York is still the underdog against Boston, but Tatum and Jrue Holiday have already missed games this postseason, Jaylen Brown is nursing a knee injury and Kristaps Porzingis left Game 1 early because of a lingering illness. The Celtics are deeper and more talented than the Knicks, but this matchup would look a lot more even if Boston were down one star and had others hampered due to injury."
"And if the Knicks could sneak by a hypothetically injury-addled Celtics squad at the same time that Indiana upset Cleveland, then New York would have home-court advantage in the conference finals and a serious chance at snapping the franchise's 52-year title drought."
There is still a long way to go for the Knicks, but they certainly have a puncher's chance at a title. It will take a lot of tough battles for the Knicks to win the war, but they have already been tested quite a bit during the playoffs so far, and they look the part of a true title contender.
