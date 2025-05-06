Knicks Star Praised For Defense vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks were led by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby on the offensive end of the court in their Game 1 win against the Boston Celtics.
Brunson and Anunoby had 29 points apiece as the Knicks came back from down 20 points to steal Game 1 on the road from the Celtics.
While Brunson and Anunoby deserve praise, Mikal Bridges deserves some credit for his defensive heroics, especially on the final play of the game.
"The final defensive play was not a surprise for those who have paid attention to Mikal Bridges during the postseason, when he’s ratcheted up his physicality to levels he never reached during the regular season," The Athletic insider Fred Katz wrote.
"With three seconds to go and the Celtics running an inbounds play, hoping to tie the game with a 3, Brown received a pass that sailed over the head of Bridges. But the Knicks wing didn’t even need to foul. Instead, he went for the basketball. He hugged the ball, leaning into Brown, and ripped it away from the All-Star, tossing it down the court to seal the Game 1 win."
Bridges had just eight points for the Knicks in Game 1, making just 3 of 13 shots from the field. While his shots weren't falling, he didn't let that define his play on the other side of the court. Instead, Bridges focused on making one play at a time, which led to the big steal late against the Celtics.
Bridges played 51 out of 53 minutes in the win, proving to be extremely reliable for the Knicks as he looks to help get the franchise to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 in his first year with the team.
