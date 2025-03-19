Knicks Improving in Key Area Without Jalen Brunson
The New York Knicks miss their star point guard in Jalen Brunson, but there has been a bright side with him on the sideline.
New York has played five games without Brunson since he sprained his ankle on Mar. 6, and the team is 3-2 in those contests. While they miss his offensive presence, the Knicks have turned a corner on defense, where they have struggled all season.
The Knicks have held each of their five opponents to under 113 points. That number could be reduced to 105 points, but the Portland Trail Blazers bumped up their score with an overtime period when the Knicks beat them last week.
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra recognized the Knicks' defensive improvements and praised them after the game.
“They’ve been defending,” Spoelstra said via New York Daily News reporter Kristian Winfield. “That’s the story right now. Holding Thibs down every single night. So we’ll have to make sure we’ve got our pressure releases and attack the way we know we’re capable of.”
Brunson's absence isn't the only reason or coincidence behind the team's improvement on defense. The addition of Mitchell Robinson to the lineup has certainly helped. In the three games where the Knicks have won while Brunson is out, Robinson has had four "stocks," otherwise known as steals and blocks.
The Knicks have been roughly in the middle of the pack all year long when it comes to defense, but over the last three games, the team has the fourth-most efficient defensive unit in the NBA.
It will take that level of defense, especially against the best teams in the league, in order to win in the playoffs, so the Knicks hope that they can take this momentum, keep it when Brunson comes back, and ride with it into the postseason.
