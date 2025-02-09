Knicks Injuries: Karl-Anthony Towns In, OG Anunoby Out vs. Celtics
The New York Knicks will be missing but one man from their starting five on Saturday night.
New York knew that it would likely be missing OG Anunoby for the Boston Celtics' highly-anticipated visit (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and that came to pass: in the lead-up to the contest, Anunoby was ruled to be out for the third straight game due to a foot sprain. Precious Achiuwa will start in Anunoby's place.
There were threats that the Knicks (34-17) could be missing Karl-Anthony Towns as well: the team's rebounding leader was originally listed as probable for the contest but was downgraded to questionable as tip-off loomed. But Towns is indeed confirmed to be part of the Knicks' starting lineup as they seek a major statement victory at Madison Square Garden.
New York is facing the defending champion Celtics (36-16) for the first time since opening night back in October. Boston won that game by a 132-109 final but has endured a rollercoaster stretch ever since, as it struggled to make up ground in the chase of Cleveland for the Eastern Conference's top seed. Entering Saturday play, the Knicks are a game-and-a-half behind Boston for second place.
On the visitors' side, Jrue Holiday is missing his second consecutive game with a shoulder impairment. Boston likewise had an update close to tip-off, as it revealed that former Knicks franchise face Kristaps Porzingis would miss the showdown due to an illness. Another former Knick, Luke Kornet, took over the starting five spot in his place.
