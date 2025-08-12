Knicks Insider Makes Bold Starting Lineup Prediction
The New York Knicks are rolling with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns in their starting lineup for the upcoming season.
The fifth starter will be either Josh Hart or Mitchell Robinson. While Hart started most of the regular season, Robinson was swapped in during the Eastern Conference Finals with Tom Thibodeau at the helm. The Athletic insider James Edwards III thinks Brown will follow suit and start Robinson with Hart coming off the bench.
"I believe that Brown will start both Robinson and Towns together and then insert Yabusele into one of the frontcourt spots early in the game. Ultimately, I think Brown ends up valuing defense with that starting group, and putting Robinson with the starters says more about needing to protect Towns than it does about Hart’s ability on that end of the floor," Edwards wrote.
"It’s really hard to win at a high level with two limited defenders like the Knicks would have if last year’s starting lineup remained the same. Hence why I believe Robinson ends up starting."
This means Hart will be the team's sixth man and have Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride and Guerschon Yabusele with him in the second unit, forming one of the best benches on paper in the NBA.
Hart should still play a decent amount since he can fill in for Robinson, Bridges or Anunoby, so it shouldn't be viewed as a "demotion," though every player would love to start if given the opportunity.
"I've been the 15th man, I've been the third man, I've been the sixth man, I've been whatever," Hart said during the Eastern Conference Finals. "I truly feel like I'm a starter in the league. I think I've played amazing this year. So, if he does [bench me], cool."
"I can't sit here and preach about sacrifice and getting out of our own personal agendas and all that and then, a decision like that is made, then be mad at it and not want to sacrifice and not wanting to do that. That's not the kind of person that I am."
The Knicks should have more clarity on their starting lineup when training camp begins next month.
