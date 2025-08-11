Knicks Trio Among League's Best
The New York Knicks are getting deeper as a team, but they are still led by their trio of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby.
While ranking the best trios in the league, Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz listed New York's top players as an honorable mention.
"The Knicks have a few different Big 3 versions, as Anunoby can be swapped out for Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart. The net rating with Brunson, Towns, and any of the other three was very similar," Swartz wrote.
"Brunson and Towns were both named All-Star starters in the Eastern Conference last season and made the second and third All-NBA teams, respectively. Anunoby averaged 18.0 points per game and is one of the best wing defenders in the league."
"Towns' struggles on defense will limit the defensive ceiling of any Knicks' Big 3, although this will be the second-best trio in the East next season."
The other "big 3's" listed from Bleacher Report were the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, who just won the NBA championship earlier this summer.
The Knicks did a decent job incorporating Towns into the mix in their first year together and there is certainly a lot of growth that can take place in that department.
There could be a bit more of a learning curve as these three begin to learn under a new head coach in Mike Brown. Schemes will be different, but their chemistry will improve.
The Knicks also have some strong complementary players to help their "big 3" in Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride. New free agent signees Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson should also add a positive impact to the three of them.
However, in order for the Knicks to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference, the team needs to rely on Brunson, Towns and Anunoby to make that leap. If those three can continue to play at a high level, the Knicks will be considered among the best teams in the NBA.
